Florida State Offers Explosive Wide Receiver Committed To SEC Program
Florida State's coaching staff spent much of the last week on the road. This is an important period for the new members of the Seminoles' staff to meet with recruits and begin to foster relationships. FSU has also been dropping a ton of new scholarship offers across multiple classes.
On Friday, the Seminoles extended an offer to three-star wide receiver Camden Capehart, who has been pledged to Mississippi State since November 4. Assistant wide receivers coach Austin Tucker was referenced in the post on social media that revealed the news.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Standout Accepts Invitation To Reese's Senior Bowl
During his junior season, Capehart reeled in 56 receptions for 1,379 yards and 25 touchdowns. He helped guide Winnsboro High School to a 9-2 record and a deep run in the playoffs.
As a sophomore, Capehart caught 39 passes for 1,022 yards and 17 touchdowns. He won the Texas 3A 100-meter title with a time of 10.44 seconds and qualified for regionals in the long jump. Capehart reports a personal-best 100-meter time of 10.08 seconds. He can flat-out fly.
Outside of Florida State and Mississippi State, Capehart holds offers from Arizona State, Cal, Marshall, UNLV, UTEP, UTSA, North Texas, and Sam Houston State. Capehart's last visit was to Mississippi State in the fall shortly before his commitment to the Bulldogs. He's not believed to have visited Tallassee as a recruit before. The Seminoles will likely be trying to get Capehart in town this offseason to evaluate him in person.
The 5-foot-8, 155-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 128 overall wide receiver and the No. 101 recruit in Texas in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 7 in the country. The Seminoles hold pledges from four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
READ MORE: Florida State Drops In On Blue-Chip Miami Commitment
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami
• 13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs
• LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month
• Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend