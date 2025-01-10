Florida State Offers Extremely Talented 2027 Quarterback
Florida State has extended a new scholarship offer in the 2027 class.
On Thursday, the Seminoles offered rising junior quarterback Peyton Houston, who is coming off a record-breaking sophomore campaign. He mentioned head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz when sharing the news on social media.
This past fall, Houston completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing 105 times for 690 yards and seven touchdowns. He had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 loss to Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
The Louisiana native set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense.
Houston already has 25+ offers to his name. Outside of Florida State, programs like LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M. The next step for the Seminoles will be getting him to Tallahassee for a visit.
The 6-foot-0, 195 pound quarterback has not been ranked in the 2027 class by 247Sports.
Florida State does not yet hold a commitment in its 2027 class.
Houston is the seventh quarterback in the 2027 class that the Seminoles have offered.
