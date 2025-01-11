Florida State Offers Five-Star Quarterback, No. 1 Prospect In 2027 Class
The Florida State Seminoles are dropping a ton of new scholarship offers with the coaching staff traveling all over the country to meet with recruits. The early work this offseason will be beneficial for the Seminoles not only now, but also in the future.
One of the latest offers to go out is to the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class. On Friday evening, five-star quarterback Elijah Haven announced that he'd been offered by the Seminoles. Haven referenced quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn when revealing the news on social media.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Standout Accepts Invitation To Reese's Senior Bowl
Haven is coming off a 2024 campaign where he was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year. He completed 193/321 (60.1%) of his passes for 3,093 yards with 37 touchdowns to seven interceptions while rushing for 925 yards and 19 more scores. Haven led Dunham High School to a 14-1 record and a state championship appearance. In the title game loss, he threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns along with 154 yards on the ground and two more scores.
The Louisiana native also plays basketball and was a second-team all-state selection as a freshman, playing on a team that made the state semifinals. He averaged 12.7 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game, and four assists per game. Haven has competed on the Nike EYBL circuit with LivOn, the same AAU team that former FSU wide receiver and current Buffalo Bills rising star, Keon Coleman, played on during his prep career.
Haven stands at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. He's regarded as the No. 1 overall prospect, the No. 1 QB, and the No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Outside of the Seminoles, programs such as LSU, Miami, Michigan, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, SMU, Texas Tech, and Baylor have already joined his recruitment. Haven visited Florida State last summer and threw for the coaching staff at the time. During the fall, he took trips to Mississippi State, Tennessee, Michigan and Texas A&M.
Florida State does not yet hold a commitment in its 2027 class.
Haven is the eighth quarterback in the 2027 class that the Seminoles have offered.
READ MORE: Florida State Drops In On Blue-Chip Miami Commitment
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami
• 13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs
• LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month
• Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend