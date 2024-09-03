Florida State Quarterback Commitment Suffers Leg Injury
Florida State's struggles on the field have been magnified over the past two weeks with a national audience tuning in to watch the team get run over by Georgia Tech and Boston College. With the losses beginning to pile up, it's essential that the Seminoles keep the backbone of their #Tribe25 class together. The haul currently ranks No. 18 in the country with 13 pledges.
The longest-standing commitment in FSU's class is four-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. After locking down his recruitment with the Seminoles over the summer, he's been doing his part to try and help the program continue to add talent. Now into his senior season, Jones Jr. was looking to guide Mandarin High School to a state championship after falling short in the title game last year.
Instead, the blue-chip quarterback is dealing with an injury early in his final run at the prep level. Jones Jr. was carted off the field in the first quarter of Mandarin's 47-0 win over Creekside on Friday night with an apparent left ankle injury. It's clear that he's going to miss some time but Jones Jr. didn't provide much clarity on how long he'll be sidelined in an update he posted to social media on Tuesday.
What is a positive sign is that Jones Jr. referenced his commitment to Florida State and his plans to continue recruiting for the program despite a tough start.
"I would like to thank everyone for reaching out and having me in your prayers and concerned about my well being. This is a minor setback and I wil be back very soon. I will continue to be active and supporting my Mandarin Mustang family as they make another state run, I have no doubt they have enough to get the job done. I will also still be actively recruiting for Florida State University. I'm committed to my goals I have set forth over the past years. Failure is not an option when you have your mind set for greatness. +2 #GoNoles"
This is a tough break for Jones Jr. as he was displaying signs that this would be his best year yet as a signal-caller. He completed 19/21 passes (90.5%) for 439 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions prior to the injury.
Jones Jr. had a dominant showing on the 7-on-7 circuit this offseason and competed at the Elite 11 Finals in June. He's coming off a junior season where he completed 183/302 passes (60.6%) for 3,195 yards with 33 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Jones Jr. also added a score on the ground.
The Florida native has been pledged to Florida State since April 1, 2023. He's slated to join a quarterback room that includes redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek in December.
