Florida State trying to flip pass-rusher from fellow ACC school
Florida State continues to expand its defensive end board. The Seminoles have stacked up #Tribe26 but are still looking for a pass-rusher to add to the class.
That's led the coaching staff on a variety of paths as of late. Florida State has joined the recruitment of an international prospect from Sweden (Gustaf Henriks Ras) and a defensive end from Florida who is committed to LSU (DeAnthony Lafayette).
FSU is entering the picture for a new target after offering three-star defensive lineman Elijah Satchell on Tuesday, who referred to defensive line coach Terrance Knighton when revealing the news.
Satchell pledged to North Carolina State earlier this month following an official visit to the program in June. He chose the Wolfpack over Kentucky, Stanford, and Northwestern.
As a junior at Eastside High School, Satchell totaled 57 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble. He had two games with double-digit tackles, including a season-best 12 tackles and two tackles for loss in a 8-0 loss to Camden High School on November 28.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 1387 overall prospect, the No. 150 DL, and the No. 26 recruit in New Jersey in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
The next step for head coach Mike Norvell and coach Knighton is getting Satchell on campus.
Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star defensive lineman Tank Carrington, and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
