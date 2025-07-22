Nole Gameday

Florida State trying to flip pass-rusher from fellow ACC school

The Seminoles have offered a new defensive end target.

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State continues to expand its defensive end board. The Seminoles have stacked up #Tribe26 but are still looking for a pass-rusher to add to the class.

That's led the coaching staff on a variety of paths as of late. Florida State has joined the recruitment of an international prospect from Sweden (Gustaf Henriks Ras) and a defensive end from Florida who is committed to LSU (DeAnthony Lafayette).

FSU is entering the picture for a new target after offering three-star defensive lineman Elijah Satchell on Tuesday, who referred to defensive line coach Terrance Knighton when revealing the news.

Satchell pledged to North Carolina State earlier this month following an official visit to the program in June. He chose the Wolfpack over Kentucky, Stanford, and Northwestern.

As a junior at Eastside High School, Satchell totaled 57 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble. He had two games with double-digit tackles, including a season-best 12 tackles and two tackles for loss in a 8-0 loss to Camden High School on November 28.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 1387 overall prospect, the No. 150 DL, and the No. 26 recruit in New Jersey in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

The next step for head coach Mike Norvell and coach Knighton is getting Satchell on campus.

Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star defensive lineman Tank Carrington, and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage.

