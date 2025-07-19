Nole Gameday

FSU football takes shot at flipping breakout defender from LSU

The Seminoles are trying to flip a pass-rusher from an SEC program.

The end of July is swiftly approaching.

Florida State's 2026 recruiting class is in much better shape than it was at the beginning of the summer. With that being said, the Seminoles still need to make a few more additions at three critical positions; running back, offensive tackle, and defensive end.

To this point of the cycle, FSU has struggled to recruit pass-rushers, striking out on basically every target on the board in recent weeks.

That has the Seminoles circling the wagons and searching for new names who could be attainable.

On Friday, Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star defensive end and LSU commit, DeAnthony Lafayette. The rising senior pledged his services to the Tigers earlier this month, choosing the program over Miami and Oklahoma.

Lafayette referred to defensive line coach Terrance Knighton when revealing the news on social media.

During his junior season, Lafayette had a breakout season for Lake Nona High School. He totaled 73 tackles, six tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 40 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and one interception.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 530 overall prospect, the No. 49 EDGE, and the No. 74 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star defensive lineman Tank Carrington, and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau. However, the quartet of defenders are all expected to begin their careers along the interior.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

