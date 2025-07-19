FSU football takes shot at flipping breakout defender from LSU
The end of July is swiftly approaching.
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class is in much better shape than it was at the beginning of the summer. With that being said, the Seminoles still need to make a few more additions at three critical positions; running back, offensive tackle, and defensive end.
To this point of the cycle, FSU has struggled to recruit pass-rushers, striking out on basically every target on the board in recent weeks.
That has the Seminoles circling the wagons and searching for new names who could be attainable.
On Friday, Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star defensive end and LSU commit, DeAnthony Lafayette. The rising senior pledged his services to the Tigers earlier this month, choosing the program over Miami and Oklahoma.
Lafayette referred to defensive line coach Terrance Knighton when revealing the news on social media.
During his junior season, Lafayette had a breakout season for Lake Nona High School. He totaled 73 tackles, six tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 40 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and one interception.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 530 overall prospect, the No. 49 EDGE, and the No. 74 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star defensive lineman Tank Carrington, and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau. However, the quartet of defenders are all expected to begin their careers along the interior.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
