Florida State to get young quarterback on campus for visit
Florida State is dialed up on the recruiting front this summer. The Seminoles will be holding a variety of camps throughout the month with the goal of getting talent to Tallahassee and evaluating recruits in person.
A young quarterback will be on campus to compete later this week.
2027 quarterback Kellen Hall announced his plans to participate in Florida State's individual camp on June 5. He'll get a chance to showcase his skills in front of head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz.
Hall has yet to earn an offer from the Seminoles - something he'll be hoping to change during his upcoming visit. He does hold interest from programs such as Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Southern Miss, and Tulane.
As a sophomore at Oak Grove High School, Hall completed 151/215 passes for 2,144 yards with 20 touchdowns to four interceptions while rushing 19 times for 74 yards and another score. Hall passed for 200+ yards in seven games, including a season-high 21/25 passing for 309 yards with four touchdowns to one interception in a 45-7 victory against Laurel High School on September 27.
The 6-foot-2, 160-pound quarterback is not yet ranked in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
