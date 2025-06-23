Florida State lands four-star TE Xavier Tiller over Alabama and Auburn
Florida State's #Tribe26 recruiting class is picking up steam.
The Seminoles landed their quarterback of the future on Sunday, securing four-star Jaden O'Neal shortly after his decommitment from Oklahoma. The addition has provided a spark for FSU entering the final days of June.
Hours after flipping four-star wide receiver and legacy recruit Devin Carter from Auburn, Florida State is making another addition to the class.
On Monday afternoon, four-star tight end Xavier Tiller announced his commitment to FSU over Auburn and Alabama. Tiller officially visited Tallahassee earlier this month from June 13-15.
Tiller was previously committed to Texas A&M but re-opened his recruitment at the beginning of the year, opening up the door for Florida State to net his pledge.
This is a big addition for the Seminoles as multiple tight end targets committed elsewhere. Tiller was arguably the top name on the board.
Tiller is coming off a junior season where he caught 25 passes for 344 yards and three scores while rushing one time for 16 yards. He recorded a season-high two catches for 75 yards in a 28-12 victory against Thomas County Central High School on November 29.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 154 overall prospect, the No. 9 TE, and the No. 14 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
With the addition of Tiller, Florida State holds 17 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 12 to No. 10 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
