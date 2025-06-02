Florida State offers son of FSU star and NFL legend in legacy move

Nole Gameday

A notable offer for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State held its annual elite camp on Sunday. The event is a major evaluation point for the Seminoles' coaching staff as they got an opportunity to watch recruits across a multitude of classes compete in person.

Typically catered to prospects in future classes, there were a couple of rising seniors who staked their claim this weekend.

Following the camp, Florida State extended a scholarship offer to four-star cornerback and Indiana commitment, Jay Timmons. He referred to head coach Mike Norvell and assistant defensive backs coach Greg Moss.

If the name sounds familiar, it's because Timmons is the son of former Seminole star and longtime NFL standout, Lawrence Timmons.

Lawrence Timmons donned garnet and gold from 2004-06. He entered the starting lineup in 2006, recording a career-high 79 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks, seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown, two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, and two blocked kicks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Timmons in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He spent a decade with the Steelers and had a short stint with the Miami Dolphins. Timmons won Super Bowl XLIII with the Steelers. He recorded over 1,000 tackles in his career, earning second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2014.

The younger Timmons has worked out in front of FSU's coaching staff multiple times. Now that he's finally earned an offer, it'll be interesting to see if the Seminoles can flip him from his recent commitment to the Hoosiers. Timmons will likely be returning to Tallahassee for an official visit.

As a junior, Timmons contributed all over the field for Pine-Richland High School. He totaled 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, ten pass deflections, two fumble recoveries that he returned for touchdowns, and four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns on defense.

Timmons added 40 catches for 755 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing eight times for 108 yards on offense. He also returned kickoffs and punts.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 401 overall prospect, the No. 30 CB, and the No. 13 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 25 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

Dustin Lewis
