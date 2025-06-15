Florida State retains key commitment despite push from Florida Gators
The college football recruiting trail never fails to surprise as change can always be waiting just around the corner before transpiring at the drop of a hat.
Midway through June, Florida State sits outside the top-25 in the 2026 class rankings but the coaching staff is looking to change that before the season kicks off in August.
The Seminoles have already made two additions to #Tribe26 this month and now they'll be retaining a longtime commitment.
The Florida Gators have been making a sizable push to flip four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams over the last few weeks. Williams was in Gainesville for an official visit last weekend but he returned to Tallahassee and realized why he originally committed to Florida State.
Publicly, Williams has been trending to the Gators. He shut down those rumors on Sunday, locking in his recruitment with the Seminoles, per to The Osceola's Nick Carlisle.
The Florida native has been pledged to Florida State for over a year, joining the class back in April of 2024.
Williams is coming off a junior season where he contributed all over the field for a Plant High School team that went 8-4 and made the state playoffs. He caught 18 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown along with three rushes for 12 yards on offense. Williams totaled nine tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, on defense. He also returned two punts for 20 yards and three kickoffs for 139 yards, one of which Williams took back for a score.
The Florida native caught a season-high three passes for 110 yards and a score in an 81-0 victory against Sickles High School on October 5. He returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown and a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in the same game during a 45-7 win against Bartow High School on November 15.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 334 overall prospect, the No. 21 ATH, and the No. 54 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 31 in the country. The Seminoles also hold pledges from four-star Efrem White and four-star Brandon Bennett.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
