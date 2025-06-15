Nole Gameday

Florida State retains key commitment despite push from Florida Gators

One of Florida State's longest-standing commitments has shut down his recruitment.

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The college football recruiting trail never fails to surprise as change can always be waiting just around the corner before transpiring at the drop of a hat.

Midway through June, Florida State sits outside the top-25 in the 2026 class rankings but the coaching staff is looking to change that before the season kicks off in August.

The Seminoles have already made two additions to #Tribe26 this month and now they'll be retaining a longtime commitment.

The Florida Gators have been making a sizable push to flip four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams over the last few weeks. Williams was in Gainesville for an official visit last weekend but he returned to Tallahassee and realized why he originally committed to Florida State.

Publicly, Williams has been trending to the Gators. He shut down those rumors on Sunday, locking in his recruitment with the Seminoles, per to The Osceola's Nick Carlisle.

The Florida native has been pledged to Florida State for over a year, joining the class back in April of 2024.

Williams is coming off a junior season where he contributed all over the field for a Plant High School team that went 8-4 and made the state playoffs. He caught 18 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown along with three rushes for 12 yards on offense. Williams totaled nine tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, on defense. He also returned two punts for 20 yards and three kickoffs for 139 yards, one of which Williams took back for a score.

The Florida native caught a season-high three passes for 110 yards and a score in an 81-0 victory against Sickles High School on October 5. He returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown and a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in the same game during a 45-7 win against Bartow High School on November 15.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 334 overall prospect, the No. 21 ATH, and the No. 54 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 31 in the country. The Seminoles also hold pledges from four-star Efrem White and four-star Brandon Bennett.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

