Former Florida State commitment announces pledge to Florida Gators
Throughout a disappointing 2024 season, the Florida State Seminoles saw multiple recruits back off of their verbal pledges to the program. Most of the damage came from the 2025 class but the Seminoles also lost one member of their 2026 class, four-star linebacker Izayia Williams.
Leading up to his senior year, Williams has decided to make the fourth commitment of his high school recruitment. On Thursday evening, Williams revealed that he was pledging to the Florida Gators, claiming that he's now '100% shut down.'
That may be a statement worth taking at face value considering his history. Williams initially committed to Louisville in November of 2023 but backed off that decision in January of 2024. In April, he pledged to Syracuse before re-opening things again on August 4.
Williams hopped on board with Florida State just a few weeks later on September 4. He decommitted for the third time in less than a year on November 7. The past tells us that another change could very well be coming before Williams signs with a program this December.
Williams is coming off a standout junior season where he contributed on both sides of the ball for Tavares High School. He totaled 125 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception that he returned 57 yards for a touchdown on defense. Williams added 23 carries for 423 yards and six touchdowns along with five catches for 97 yards and four more scores on defense.
The Florida native had eight games where he recorded 10+ tackles. Williams totaled a season-high 20 tackles and one tackle for loss in a 15-12 defeat to Mount Dora Hgh School on October 14. He had 103 rushing yards and two scores while adding 15 one tackles and one tackle for loss in a 28-7 victory against Deltona High School on October 28. Tavares High School finished 7-3 in 2024.
It's unclear if he still plans to visit other programs but Williams did recently include FSU in his top-5 alongside Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Penn State. He was on campus for a junior day in January and has an official visit scheduled to Tallahassee from June 20-22.
The 6-foot-1.5, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 54 overall prospect, the No. 3 LB, and the No. 6 rcruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock last month.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
