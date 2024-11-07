Former Florida State Wide Receiver Commit Announces Pledge To Georgia Bulldogs
It wasn't that ago when Florida State had one of the best wide receiver hauls in the 2025 class with a trio of commitments from blue-chip prospects. Just a few months later, all three of those recruits are committed to SEC programs and the Seminoles are back to square one with the Early Signing Period drawing closer and closer.
On Wednesday evening, four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley announced his pledge to Georgia. Wiley committed to Florida State over the summer but re-opened his recruitment last month during one of the worst seasons in program history. The Seminoles were always going to have to jockey with the Bulldogs until the end and the difference in success and stability between the two teams likely played a difference.
Plus, FSU's wide receivers haven't been a fun product to watch in 2024 with one of the worst drop-rates in college football. There's no guarantee that position coach Ron Dugans will be back for another year considering the performance on the field and the lack of consistent prowess on the recruiting trail.
Wiley joins four-star Daylan McCutcheon (Texas) and four-star Malik Clark (South Carolina) as former FSU pledges who are now committed to SEC programs. The Seminoles also saw four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles flip to Texas while four-star defensive end Javion Hilson is still uncommitted after departing from the class in September.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The haul ranks No. 47 in the country which would be by far the worst high school class for the Seminoles since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.
