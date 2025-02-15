Nole Gameday

Former FSU commitment re-opens recruitment for second time in less than a year

Recruiting and commitments are more fluid than ever before in the current age of college football.

Dustin Lewis

Jaelen Waters/Twitter
In this story:

Commitments are more fluid than ever in the current age of college football recruiting, particularly due to the introduction of NIL and unlimited official visits. Take Florida State's wild run last fall as an example. The Seminoles saw ten players decommit from the program but flipped 12 recruits of their own to conclude the 2025 recruiting cycles.

The constant movement can lead to some pretty wild results.

On Saturday, four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters announced he was decommitting from the Florida Gators. Waters is re-opening his recruitment for the second time in less than a year as he pledged to Florida State in April before backing off that decision in May.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell reveals how Florida State flipped dynamic running back Ousmane Kromah from Georgia

It didn't take Waters long to commit to the Gators in June but now he's considering other options once again. Miami is the strong public favorite to land the blue-chip prospect and if that happens, it would mean Waters has made a run across the entire big three in the Sunshine State.

As a junior, Waters totaled 20 tackles, one fumble recovery, three pass deflections, and two interceptions. He's one of the top defensive back prospects among rising seniors. Outside of FSU, UF, and Miami, Waters holds offers from Texas A&M, Michigan, Auburn, USC, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Texas, and Penn State, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 142 overall prospect, the No. 13 S, and the No. 20 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

 Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment

 Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons

 Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX

 Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry

Published |Modified
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting