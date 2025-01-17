Former FSU Commit, Blue-Chip Linebacker Includes Seminoles In Top Schools List
It's only been a few months since four-star linebacker Izayia Williams backed off his pledge to Florida State in November. The blue-chip prospect is one of the top recruits in the 2026 class and is still showing the Seminoles love.
On Thursday, Williams announced his top-five school's list. Florida State made the cut alongside Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Penn State. He's expected to be back in Tallahassee in the near future to meet with new linebackers coach John Papuchis and new defensive coordinator Tony White.
Williams is coming off a standout junior season where he contributed on both sides of the ball for Tavares High School. He totaled 125 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception that he returned 57 yards for a touchdown on defense. Williams added 23 carries for 423 yards and six touchdowns along with five catches for 97 yards and four more scores on defense.
The Florida native had eight games where he recorded 10+ tackles. Williams totaled a season-high 20 tackles and one tackle for loss in a 15-12 defeat to Mount Dora Hgh School on October 14. He had 103 rushing yards and two scores while adding 15 one tackles and one tackle for loss in a 28-7 victory against Deltona High School on October 28. Tavares High School finished 7-3 in 2024.
Williams has been committed to three different college programs ahead of his senior season. He initially pledged to Louisville in November 2023 but re-opened his recruitment in January 2024. Williams landed with the Syracuse Orange in April before backing off that pledge in August. His commitment to Florida State in September was short-lived as Williams departed from #Tribe26 just over two months later in November.
This recruitment still seems like it has a long way to go. The Seminoles will likely be looking to lock in a potential official date with Williams. He visited FSU, Florida, and Alabama last fall.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 117 overall prospect, the No. 8 LB, and the No. 18 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a linebacker yet.
Who is committed to FSU in the 2026 class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
