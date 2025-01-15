Four-Star Defender Includes Florida State In Top Schools List
Florida State is recruiting some of the top prospects in the 2026 class. Fortunately, a lot of those recruits reside in the Sunshine State in what is a very talented group of rising seniors.
On Tuesday evening, four-star safety Jaydin Broadnax announced his top seven schools list. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Michigan, Auburn, Florida, Louisville, Syracuse, and USF.
Broadnax is coming off a junior season where he helped guide West Boca Raton High School to a 15-0 record and a state championship. He totaled 38 tackles, 12 pass deflections, and one interception. Broadnax tied his season-high with seven tackles in the 26-7 title win against Osceola High School on December 13.
The Florida native was last in Tallahassee in early November to watch the Seminoles take on North Carolina in Doak Campbell Stadium. He was on campus in June for a camp and has held an offer from FSU since May. With that being said, Broadnax still needs to establish a relationship with new safeties coach Evan Cooper. He's previously met with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.
Outside of the Seminoles, Broadnax visited Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and USF last fall. He's previously taken trips to Michigan, Louisville, Syracuse, and Florida, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 301 overall prospect, the No. 23 CB, and the No. 45 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles have pledges from four-star safety Darryl Bell III and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
