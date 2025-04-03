Nole Gameday

Four-star running back down to five schools, FSU Football in pursuit

The Seminoles are looking for another running back to add to their #Tribe26 class.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles running backs coach David Johnson shouts instructions during college football practice at the University of North Florida on August 13, 2021. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
Florida State has always presented a deep group of options at running back since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee. That doesn't look to be any different in 2025 with a crop of veterans and youngsters.

There is some promising talent in the backfield that could spark the future of the program with names such as redshirt sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr., sophomore Kam Davis, and true freshman Ousmane Kromah. Running backs coach David Johnson is looking to continue adding pieces to his unit that will benefit the Seminoles.

On Thursday, four-star running back Carsyn Baker announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Baker was recently in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit earlier this week to meet with the coaching staff and watch a spring practice. He's already locked in an official visit to FSU this summer from June 6-8. He'll also check out the Tigers and Buckeyes during that period. Baker was scheduled to officially visit Texas A&M but the Aggies weren't included in his top five.

Florida State already holds a pledge from four-star running back and local product, Amari Thomas. With that being said, the Seminoles will lose Roydell Williams and Caziah Holmes to graduation following the season and the coaching staff always has to keep further attrition in mind.

Plus, redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy was converted from running back to wide receiver earlier this offseason.

Baker is coming off a junior season where he rushed 145 times for 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 89 yards. He rushed for 100+ yards in six games, including a season-high eight carries for 149 yards and a touchdown in a 52-16 victory against Mays High School on August 23.

The 6-foot-0.5, 195-pound running back is regarded as the No. 175 overall prospect, the No. 14 RB, and the No. 23 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr.

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

