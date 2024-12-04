Four-Star Wide Receiver Flips From UCF To Florida State
Florida State's addition of new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn has quickly paid off on the recruiting trail. Malzahn, the former head coach at UCF, was useful in the acquisition of another wide receiver to #Tribe25
On Wednesday afternoon, four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs announced he was flipping from the Knights and signing with the Seminoles. This is a nice land for FSU late in the recruiting cycle with this one essentially falling into its lap.
Head coach Mike Norvell was already recruiting Boggs to Tallahassee before Florida State officially hired Malzahn. The move simply made sense with all of the relationships in the Seminoles' favor. Still, it's an impressive job by Norvell and Malzahn to attain a blue-chip prospect without an official announcement on a new wide receivers coach.
Boggs has been super productive at the high school level and he's coming off back-to-back 1,400+ receiving yard campaigns. As a senior, he caught 76 passes for 1,642 yards and 17 touchdowns. Boggs scored a career-best 23 touchdowns during his junior year. He's elite at picking up yards after the catch.
The 6-foot-0.5, 200-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 221 overall prospect, the No. 27 WR, and the No. 31 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class.
With the addition of Boggs, Florida State holds 18 members in its 2025 class. The haul moves to No. 20 in the country.
Boggs is the third wide receiver to join the class in less than a week. Three-star JUCO Jordan Scott and three-star Teriq Mallory signed with the Seminoles earlier today.
