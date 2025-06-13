FSU coach makes three-word statement after massive recruiting win
Florida State has been in need of a standout wide receiver ever since the days of Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson dominated the hash marks in 2023. The Seminoles did have a reliable option in Ja'Khi Douglas who ran out of eligibility last season and they seemed to address the issue in part with USC transfer Duce Robinson and Tennessee transfer Squirrel White.
Looking to the future, new wide receivers coach Tim Harris, Jr., landed his first pledge in four-star American Heritage standout wide receiver Brandon Bennett, who committed to the 'Noles on Thursday.
Harris, Jr., took to social media and gave a short and simple three-word message after landing the No. 33-ranked wideout in the Class of 2026.
"CHANGE THE GAME," Harris wrote on Twitter.
The Seminoles beat out SEC schools such as the Georgia Bulldogs, the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Florida Gators for the Ft Lauderdale, Florida prospect who is recently coming off an official visit to Tallahassee, Florida this past weekend.
During his junior season, Bennett hauled in 24 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. His top performance came on September 6 in a 48-45 loss to Chaminade-Madonna, where he posted a season-high five catches for 112 yards and a score.
With the addition of Bennett, FSU now has the No. 30-ranked recruiting class for 2026. The 6'0'', 170-pound prospect joins four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams in #Tribe26.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
