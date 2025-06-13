FSU coach makes three-word statement after massive recruiting win

Nole Gameday

New wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. landed his first pledge of the cycle.

Tommy Mire

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Florida State has been in need of a standout wide receiver ever since the days of Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson dominated the hash marks in 2023. The Seminoles did have a reliable option in Ja'Khi Douglas who ran out of eligibility last season and they seemed to address the issue in part with USC transfer Duce Robinson and Tennessee transfer Squirrel White.

Looking to the future, new wide receivers coach Tim Harris, Jr., landed his first pledge in four-star American Heritage standout wide receiver Brandon Bennett, who committed to the 'Noles on Thursday.

Harris, Jr., took to social media and gave a short and simple three-word message after landing the No. 33-ranked wideout in the Class of 2026.

"CHANGE THE GAME," Harris wrote on Twitter.

The Seminoles beat out SEC schools such as the Georgia Bulldogs, the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Florida Gators for the Ft Lauderdale, Florida prospect who is recently coming off an official visit to Tallahassee, Florida this past weekend.

During his junior season, Bennett hauled in 24 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. His top performance came on September 6 in a 48-45 loss to Chaminade-Madonna, where he posted a season-high five catches for 112 yards and a score.

With the addition of Bennett, FSU now has the No. 30-ranked recruiting class for 2026. The 6'0'', 170-pound prospect joins four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams in #Tribe26.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

