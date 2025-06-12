FSU football to host high-priority DL prospect for official visit
Another round of official visits will begin in Tallahassee tomorrow. The month has already proved fruitful for the Seminoles after the program added a recruit to its #Tribe26 commitment list last weekend.
Florida State is trying to keep building momentum with the summer nearly in full-swing.
Four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr. recently revealed his intentions to officially visit Florida State this weekend. The Seminoles are one of five teams battling for Crittendon Jr.'s pledge alongside Georgia, South Carolina, Texas Tech, and Tennessee.
FSU extended a scholarship to Crittendon Jr. back in March. However, he was yet to make it to campus this year. The Seminoles will be looking to make a big move while he's in town over the next couple of days.
The Georgia native has already visited Texas Tech and Georgia. Following his visit to Florida State, Crittendon Jr. will make his way out to Tennessee. He has plans to reveal a commitment on July 4, meaning there isn't much time for the Seminoles to rise up his list.
During his junior season at Lithonia High School, Crittendon Jr. recorded 25 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, one sack, and two forced fumbles. He had 2+ tackles for loss in all six of his appearances, including seven tackles, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in a 42-0 victory against Northview High School on September 20.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 335 overall prospect, the No. 40 DL, and the No. 42 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 29 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.
FSU is still searching for other options along the defensive interior with prospects such as four-star Kendall Guervil, four-star Deuce Geralds, four-star James Johnson, and three-star Cameron Brickle on the radar.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
