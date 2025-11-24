Nole Gameday

FSU football makes big addition to #Tribe26 hours after retaining Mike Norvell

The Seminoles are adding another pass-rusher to #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State made a big decision on head coach Mike Norvell's future in Tallahassee on Sunday. The university announced Norvell will remain in his current position heading into the 2026 season.

While the update probably wasn't what most fans were looking for, at the very least, it provides the Seminoles with a little bit of stability. Now that recruits and transfers know who will be coaching at Florida State next year, the program can at least answer one question.

Hours after the announcement, Florida State made another addition to #Tribe26.

Florida State Lands Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis

On Sunday evening, three-star defensive end Damaad Lewis announced his commitment to Florida State over Nebraska and North Carolina State, among others.

Lewis was on campus for an official visit a few weeks ago to watch the Seminoles take down Wake Forest. FSU joined his recruitment on August 25.

During his senior season at Myers Park High School, Lewis has totaled 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.

Lewis is the younger brother of former LSU Star Damien Lewis, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. He moved to North Carolina when his older brother signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2024.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 461 overall prospect, the No. 49 DL, and the No. 21 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With the addition of Lewis, Florida State holds 29 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul remains at No. 14 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

