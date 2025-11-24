FSU football makes big addition to #Tribe26 hours after retaining Mike Norvell
Florida State made a big decision on head coach Mike Norvell's future in Tallahassee on Sunday. The university announced Norvell will remain in his current position heading into the 2026 season.
While the update probably wasn't what most fans were looking for, at the very least, it provides the Seminoles with a little bit of stability. Now that recruits and transfers know who will be coaching at Florida State next year, the program can at least answer one question.
Hours after the announcement, Florida State made another addition to #Tribe26.
Florida State Lands Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis
On Sunday evening, three-star defensive end Damaad Lewis announced his commitment to Florida State over Nebraska and North Carolina State, among others.
Lewis was on campus for an official visit a few weeks ago to watch the Seminoles take down Wake Forest. FSU joined his recruitment on August 25.
During his senior season at Myers Park High School, Lewis has totaled 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.
Lewis is the younger brother of former LSU Star Damien Lewis, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. He moved to North Carolina when his older brother signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2024.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 461 overall prospect, the No. 49 DL, and the No. 21 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With the addition of Lewis, Florida State holds 29 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul remains at No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield
