FSU builds momentum with trending recruit ahead of upcoming visit
Florida State's coaching staff has expanded the recruiting board across a majority of positions throughout the winter and summer. The Seminoles have sent coaches around the country and put out a ton of new scholarship offers in the process.
That could be beneficial in a few weeks when recruits start coming through the doors of the Moore Athletic Center to begin their official visits.
READ MORE: FSU speedster shares electrifying vision for 2025 Season
FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen checked in with a target who will be in Tallahassee next month.
On Wednesday, Thomas was in Washington, D.C, to meet with three-star tight end Brady Owens. Florida State offered Owens a scholarship in March and he's expected to be on campus for his official visit from June 6-8. He seemed excited about Thomsen's visit and a recent graphic that Florida State sent his way which featured Owens standing alongside Jared Verse, Jermaine Johnson II, and other former Seminoles who are now in the NFL.
Owens will also take trips to Syracuse, Rutgers, and Appalachian State this summer. Since the calendar flipped to 2025, he's picked up interest from multiple FBS programs, including Kentucky, Virginia Tech, USF, FIU, and Jacksonville State, among others.
The Virginia native is coming off a junior campaign where he caught 32 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns while rushing five times for 67 yards and another score. Owens recorded a season-high five catches for 92 yards in a 24-14 victory against George C. Marshall on November 2.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 1171 overall prospect, the No. 54 TE, and the No. 29 recruit in Virginia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Owens is one of FSU's most realistic options at tight end alongside four-star Heze Kent, four-star Xavier Tiller, four-star Evan Jacobson, three-star Julius Miles, and three-star Isaac Jensen. All six players are expected to visit the program over the next couple of weeks.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country. The Seminoles have to add a tight end to the fold.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok