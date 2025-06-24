FSU football eliminated from contention for elite recruit
Florida State has been eliminated by one of its top targets on the recruiting trail.
The Seminoles are still searching for a five-star recruit to spearhead #Tribe26. They'll have to keep looking after the latest turn on the trail.
To begin the week, five-star defensive end Trenton Henderson announced he was trimming his recruitment down to three schools and moving his commitment up to July 2. Florida State was eliminated in favor of Florida, LSU, and Texas.
Henderson was recently in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit but was scheduled to return for an official visit for Florida State's matchup against Alabama. It's unclear if that trip will still occur.
Florida State tried to keep the Florida native home. He visited town back in January. Head coach Mike Norvell also dropped by his area to meet with him earlier this year.
Henderson is coming off a junior campaign where he totaled 50 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, ten sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, six pass deflections, and two blocked kicks. He totaled a season-best seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections in a 31-24 victory against St. John Paul II Catholic High School on November 1.
The Florida native helped guide Pensacola Catholic High School to an 8-2 record and an appearance in the playoffs. Current FSU cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls spent his prep career suiting up for the Crusaders, playing alongside Henderson in 2022-23 when the latter was a freshman.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 28 overall prospect, the No. 4 EDGE, and the No. 5 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 17 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to land a defensive end.
Other options for FSU at defensive end include four-star Jamarion Mathews (Alabama commit), three-star Keysaun Eleazer, three-star Kamron Wilson (Syracuse commit), three-star Chris Addison, and three-star Katrell Webb.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
