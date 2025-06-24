FSU football eliminated from contention for elite recruit

NEWS: Elite 2026 EDGE Trenton Henderson is down to Texas, Florida, & LSU, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 230 EDGE from Pensacola, FL is one of the Top EDGEs in the ‘26 Class



Where Should He Go? ⬇️https://t.co/uiGqfhRZ2S pic.twitter.com/XqrWGSziL8