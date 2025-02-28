FSU Football extends new offer to three-star wide receiver
Florida State's coaching staff is continuing to extend new scholarship offers in February. The Seminoles have expanded their recruiting board, providing a lot of different options at multiple positions.
On Thursday, three-star wide receiver Kymistrii Young announced that he'd picked up an offer from the Seminoles. Young revealed the news on social media after a 'fantastic' conversation with wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
Young has seen his recruitment skyrocket since the new year, earning interest from a ton of P4 programs, including Miami, Utah, Michigan State, Arizona, West Virginia, and Minnesota.
The Florida native is coming off a junior season where he caught 25 passes for 626 yards and ten touchdowns. Young averaged 25 yards per catch and scored at least one touchdown in nine of his 12 appearances. He helped guide Cardinal Mooney High School to a 12-1 record and a run in the playoffs.
The Seminoles will need to get Young over to Tallahassee for a visit this offseason. He's an intriguing recruit worth evaluating in person.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 112 overall WR and the No. 72 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Junior Jordan Scott
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
