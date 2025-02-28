Nole Gameday

FSU Football extends new offer to three-star wide receiver

The three-star prospect averaged 25 yards per catch last season.

Dustin Lewis

Kymistrii Young
Kymistrii Young / Kymistrii Young/Twitter
In this story:

Florida State's coaching staff is continuing to extend new scholarship offers in February. The Seminoles have expanded their recruiting board, providing a lot of different options at multiple positions.

On Thursday, three-star wide receiver Kymistrii Young announced that he'd picked up an offer from the Seminoles. Young revealed the news on social media after a 'fantastic' conversation with wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.

READ MORE: Former FSU Football star Joshua Farmer taking tips from Braden Fiske at combine, reveals what he learned in 2024

Young has seen his recruitment skyrocket since the new year, earning interest from a ton of P4 programs, including Miami, Utah, Michigan State, Arizona, West Virginia, and Minnesota.

The Florida native is coming off a junior season where he caught 25 passes for 626 yards and ten touchdowns. Young averaged 25 yards per catch and scored at least one touchdown in nine of his 12 appearances. He helped guide Cardinal Mooney High School to a 12-1 record and a run in the playoffs.

The Seminoles will need to get Young over to Tallahassee for a visit this offseason. He's an intriguing recruit worth evaluating in person.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 112 overall WR and the No. 72 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Junior Hykeem Williams

Junior Jordan Scott

Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

 Former FSU Football standouts, including Jared Verse and Jordan Travis, recognized at FSU-UM basketball game

 Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66

 Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?

 True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting