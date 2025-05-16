FSU football extends new scholarship offer
The Florida State Seminoles continue to flesh out their recruiting board in the middle of May. The coaching staff is making sure to have plenty of options on the table ahead of the beginning of official visits.
On Thursday, FSU extended a new offer on the trail.
According to his social media, 2026 athlete Edrick Williams has received an offer from the Seminoles. Williams referred to defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., head coach Mike Norvell, assistant defensive backs coach Greg Moss, and director of recruiting strategy DJ Daniels when revealing the news on social media.
Williams has seen his recruitment begin to grow this offseason. He's picked up interest from Georgia State, UAB, Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee State, and South Alabama, among others.
As a junior, Williams was credited with 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one blocked punt for Daphne High School. He recorded a season-high 12 tackles and one tackle for loss in a 21-7 loss to Spanish Fort High School on September 27.
The 6-foot-0, 170-pound defensive back has not been ranked by 247Sports in the 2026 class.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
