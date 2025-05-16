Nole Gameday

FSU football extends new scholarship offer

The Seminoles are adding a new name to the recruiting board.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles continue to flesh out their recruiting board in the middle of May. The coaching staff is making sure to have plenty of options on the table ahead of the beginning of official visits.

On Thursday, FSU extended a new offer on the trail.

READ MORE: FSU QB has a clear reaction to kickoff time for Alabama showdown

According to his social media, 2026 athlete Edrick Williams has received an offer from the Seminoles. Williams referred to defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., head coach Mike Norvell, assistant defensive backs coach Greg Moss, and director of recruiting strategy DJ Daniels when revealing the news on social media.

Williams has seen his recruitment begin to grow this offseason. He's picked up interest from Georgia State, UAB, Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee State, and South Alabama, among others.

As a junior, Williams was credited with 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one blocked punt for Daphne High School. He recorded a season-high 12 tackles and one tackle for loss in a 21-7 loss to Spanish Fort High School on September 27.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound defensive back has not been ranked by 247Sports in the 2026 class.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting