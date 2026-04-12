FSU Football Loses Defensive Line Target to SEC Program
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Florida State's defensive line didn't consistently live up to expectations last season. That led to an offseason shuffle as the Seminoles went through a major transition up front. The program also brought in EDGE's coach, Nick Williams, to work in cohesion with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
Knighton played an important role on the recruiting trail last cycle as Florida State brought in eight high school/JUCO signees in #Tribe26. Meanwhile, Williams has developed a reputation for his ability to acquire talent early in his coaching career.
READ MORE: Florida State QB Picture Coming Into Focus as Spring Winds Down
While #Tribe27 is still in its early stages, Knighton and Williams will have to re-evaluate the interior after one of their targets pledged elsewhere.
Three-Star DL AJ Pauley Chooses Alabama Over Florida State, Others
On Saturday, three-star defensive lineman AJ Pauley announced his commitment to Alabama during the Crimson Tide's A-Day. Pauley chose the SEC power over programs such as Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.
This is a notable loss for the Seminoles. While Pauley just picked up an offer from FSU in January, he made his way to Tallahassee for an unofficial visit at the beginning of April. He was scheduled to return for an official visit from June 5-7, but that probably won't occur now that he's off the board to Alabama.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 539 overall prospect, the No. 64 DL, and the No. 21 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Florida State is pursuing a wide variety of defensive lineman, including four-star Sam LeJeune, four-star Karlos May, three-star Jason Lewis, and three-star Wesley Gover.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 24 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG