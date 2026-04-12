FSU Football Loses Defensive Line Target to SEC Program

Florida State's defensive line didn't consistently live up to expectations last season. That led to an offseason shuffle as the Seminoles went through a major transition up front. The program also brought in EDGE's coach, Nick Williams, to work in cohesion with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.

Knighton played an important role on the recruiting trail last cycle as Florida State brought in eight high school/JUCO signees in #Tribe26. Meanwhile, Williams has developed a reputation for his ability to acquire talent early in his coaching career.

READ MORE: Florida State QB Picture Coming Into Focus as Spring Winds Down

While #Tribe27 is still in its early stages, Knighton and Williams will have to re-evaluate the interior after one of their targets pledged elsewhere.

Three-Star DL AJ Pauley Chooses Alabama Over Florida State, Others

Nick Williams/Twitte

On Saturday, three-star defensive lineman AJ Pauley announced his commitment to Alabama during the Crimson Tide's A-Day. Pauley chose the SEC power over programs such as Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.

This is a notable loss for the Seminoles. While Pauley just picked up an offer from FSU in January, he made his way to Tallahassee for an unofficial visit at the beginning of April. He was scheduled to return for an official visit from June 5-7, but that probably won't occur now that he's off the board to Alabama.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 DL AJ Pauley has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 255 DL from Mobile, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Michigan, and Ole Miss



“Roll Tide!”⁰https://t.co/SwPkd9P0LT pic.twitter.com/JoknWUUw0A — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 11, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 539 overall prospect, the No. 64 DL, and the No. 21 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Florida State is pursuing a wide variety of defensive lineman, including four-star Sam LeJeune, four-star Karlos May, three-star Jason Lewis, and three-star Wesley Gover.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 24 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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