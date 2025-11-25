FSU football loses highest-ranked offensive line commitment in #Tribe26
One day after affirming head coach Mike Norvell will remain for the immediate future, Florida State is taking a hit to #Tribe26.
Looking towards the offseason, the Seminoles will lose the entirety of their starting offensive line to graduation. That means it's important for the coaching staff to beef up the room through the prep ranks.
That hasn't really been the case for FSU as the program missed out on multiple targets. None of the current OL commitments are ranked in the top-60 of their respective positions.
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks Decommits From Florida State
On Monday evening, three-star offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks announced his decommitment from Florida State.
Parks had been pledged to the Seminoles since July 26. He chose Florida State over Ohio State and Kentucky, among others. Parks was the top-rated offensive line commit in the class as a top-500 prospect.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 434 overall prospect, the No. 34 IOL, and the No. 1 recruit in West Virginia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With Parks moving on, Florida State is down to 28 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul remains at No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, and three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield
