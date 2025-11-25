Nole Gameday

FSU football loses highest-ranked offensive line commitment in #Tribe26

A big loss for the Florida State Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
One day after affirming head coach Mike Norvell will remain for the immediate future, Florida State is taking a hit to #Tribe26.

Looking towards the offseason, the Seminoles will lose the entirety of their starting offensive line to graduation. That means it's important for the coaching staff to beef up the room through the prep ranks.

That hasn't really been the case for FSU as the program missed out on multiple targets. None of the current OL commitments are ranked in the top-60 of their respective positions.

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks Decommits From Florida State

Da'Ron Parks
Da'Ron Parks/IG

On Monday evening, three-star offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks announced his decommitment from Florida State.

Parks had been pledged to the Seminoles since July 26. He chose Florida State over Ohio State and Kentucky, among others. Parks was the top-rated offensive line commit in the class as a top-500 prospect.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 434 overall prospect, the No. 34 IOL, and the No. 1 recruit in West Virginia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With Parks moving on, Florida State is down to 28 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul remains at No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, and three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield

