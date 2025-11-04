FSU football loses longtime DB commit in flip to fellow ACC school
The Florida State Seminoles have suffered their first decommitment since the beginning of the 2025 season.
A four-game losing streak earlier this fall put head coach Mike Norvell's future in Tallahassee into question. However, he received the public support of FSU's administration, and the Seminoles defeated Wake Forest, 42-7, on homecoming and Seminole Heritage weekend.
READ MORE: FSU football players unite around Mike Norvell after ending losing streak
At the time, no recruits backed off of their pledges to Florida State. That's changed in the early stages of November.
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes Flips From Florida State To Syracuse
On Tuesday, four-star defensive back Tedarius Hughes announced he was flipping his commitment from Florida State to Syracuse.
Hughes had been committed to the Seminoles since July 4, 2024. He stuck with FSU through the 2-10 campaign. With that being said, Hughes transferred to Miami Northwestern this offseason and is teammates with five-star wide receiver and Syracuse commit, Calvin Russell.
Other programs have turned up the heat in recent months, including the Orange and Nebraska. Syracuse, which is 3-6 under second-year head coach Fran Brown, came into the Sunshine State and plucked one of Florida State's top commitments.
A disappointing outcome, no doubt.
During his senior season, Hughes has totaled 21 tackles, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception, and three pass deflections.
The 6-foot-3.5, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 391 overall prospect, the No. 30 S, and the No. 54 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With Hughes moving on, Florida State is down to 27 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul continues to rank No. 13 in the country.
The Seminoles do hold pledges from five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, four-star cornerback Jay Timmons, three-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star safety Sean Johnson. Timmons is being pursued by Ohio State.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok