FSU football loses longtime DB commit in flip to fellow ACC school

#Tribe26 is taking a hit.

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after losing the game to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
The Florida State Seminoles have suffered their first decommitment since the beginning of the 2025 season.

A four-game losing streak earlier this fall put head coach Mike Norvell's future in Tallahassee into question. However, he received the public support of FSU's administration, and the Seminoles defeated Wake Forest, 42-7, on homecoming and Seminole Heritage weekend.

At the time, no recruits backed off of their pledges to Florida State. That's changed in the early stages of November.

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes Flips From Florida State To Syracuse

Tedarius Hughes
Tedarius Hughes/Twitter

On Tuesday, four-star defensive back Tedarius Hughes announced he was flipping his commitment from Florida State to Syracuse.

Hughes had been committed to the Seminoles since July 4, 2024. He stuck with FSU through the 2-10 campaign. With that being said, Hughes transferred to Miami Northwestern this offseason and is teammates with five-star wide receiver and Syracuse commit, Calvin Russell.

Other programs have turned up the heat in recent months, including the Orange and Nebraska. Syracuse, which is 3-6 under second-year head coach Fran Brown, came into the Sunshine State and plucked one of Florida State's top commitments.

A disappointing outcome, no doubt.

During his senior season, Hughes has totaled 21 tackles, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception, and three pass deflections.

The 6-foot-3.5, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 391 overall prospect, the No. 30 S, and the No. 54 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With Hughes moving on, Florida State is down to 27 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul continues to rank No. 13 in the country.

The Seminoles do hold pledges from five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, four-star cornerback Jay Timmons, three-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star safety Sean Johnson. Timmons is being pursued by Ohio State.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

