FSU football loses recruiting battle to Big Ten program
The calendar has flipped to June and summer is basically in full swing. The next few months will be critical for Florida State with official visits ongoing as the coaching staff tries to continue building up #Tribe25.
The Seminoles aren't going to be able to win every battle on the trail. With the number of recruits they're pursuing, that's just not feasible.
READ MORE: Former Florida State star takes unexpected jab at Atlanta Falcons
On Sunday, three-star tight end Brady Owens announced he was committing to Rutgers over Florida State and Syracuse, among others. Owens was in New Jersey for his official visit over the weekend and it appears the trip went well.
The Seminoles offered Owens back in March and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen went out to see him in May. He was expected to take a visit to Tallahassee from June 6-8. It's unclear if Owens will follow through on those plans after pledging to the Scarlet Knights.
The Virginia native is coming off a junior campaign where he caught 32 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns while rushing five times for 67 yards and another score. Owens recorded a season-high five catches for 92 yards in a 24-14 victory against George C. Marshall on November 2.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 1208 overall prospect, the No. 57 TE, and the No. 28 recruit in Virginia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 25 in the country. The Seminoles have to add a tight end to the fold.
With Owens off the board, FSU will turn to other prospects such as four-star Heze Kent, four-star Xavier Tiller, four-star Evan Jacobson, three-star Julius Miles, and three-star Isaac Jensen. All five players are expected to visit the program over the next couple of weeks.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok