FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn meets with No. 1 offensive lineman

Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand have a previous relationship with the five-star prospect dating back to their time at UCF.

Florida State is continuing to make moves with the top interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class.

The Seminoles have been pursuing five-star offensive lineman Lamar Brown for nearly two years. With that being said, the program has shifted in a new direction recently with the hiring of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand. Coincidentally, Malzahn and Hand were heavily involved with Brown during their tenure at UCF.

Brown even visited Orlando in September and June to meet with Malzahn and Hand in person. Those ties are something that Florida State will lean on as the program tries to convince the elite recruit to spend his college career in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: Top quarterback Brady Smigiel, Father reveal why he decommitted from Florida State

On Thursday, Malzahn was in Louisiana to meet with Brown. This is the second time that FSU has dropped in on him this month as head coach Mike Norvell, running backs coach David Johnson, and Hand visited him about two weeks ago. Brown is expected to take a trip to Tallahassee this offseason.

Brown starts at right tackle for University Lab in Baton Rouge but he's expected to move inside at the college level. He was recently named a MaxPreps High School Football Junior All-America second-team selection. Brown earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-America first-team honors and MaxPreps Freshman All-America second-team honors.

The Louisiana native also competes in track and field. He was the state 3A shot put champion as a sophomore and placed fourth at regionals in the discus.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 8 overall prospect, the No. 1 IOL, and the No. 1 recruit in Louisiana in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Chastan Brown

READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State

