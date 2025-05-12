Nole Gameday

FSU Football offers new QB target

The Seminoles have added a new name to the quarterback board.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks the sidelines during the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks the sidelines during the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles rebuilt their quarterback room this offseason, bringing in a pair of transfers (Tommy Castellanos, Jaylen King) and flipping a talented prep recruit from Oklahoma (Kevin Sperry). Entering 2025, redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn is the only returning scholarship member of the room from a season ago.

As it stands, the Seminoles will have to continue stocking up the room for the future. The coaching staff is searching for a quarterback to lead #Tribe26, and beyond.

READ MORE: One of the top QBs in the country has big update for FSU football

Earlier this month, FSU extended a scholarship offer to 2027 quarterback Derrick Baker. The rising junior referred to quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz when revealing the news on social media.

Baker has picked up plenty of interest since the calendar turned to 2025, earning offers from Ohio State, Auburn, and Purdue, among others.

Derrick Baker
Derrick Baker/Twitter

The Georgia native transferred from St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) to Milton High School (GA) this offseason. As a sophomore, he completed 8/14 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns while rushing ten times for 78 yards and three more scores.

The next step for the Seminoles will be getting Baker on campus this summer to throw in-front of Tokarz, head coach Mike Norvell, and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 390 overall prospect, the No. 29 QB, and the No. 48 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?

Senior Tommy Castellanos

Junior Jaylen King

Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn

Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant

Freshman Kevin Sperry

Freshman Gavin Markey

READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting