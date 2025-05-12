FSU Football offers new QB target
The Florida State Seminoles rebuilt their quarterback room this offseason, bringing in a pair of transfers (Tommy Castellanos, Jaylen King) and flipping a talented prep recruit from Oklahoma (Kevin Sperry). Entering 2025, redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn is the only returning scholarship member of the room from a season ago.
As it stands, the Seminoles will have to continue stocking up the room for the future. The coaching staff is searching for a quarterback to lead #Tribe26, and beyond.
Earlier this month, FSU extended a scholarship offer to 2027 quarterback Derrick Baker. The rising junior referred to quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz when revealing the news on social media.
Baker has picked up plenty of interest since the calendar turned to 2025, earning offers from Ohio State, Auburn, and Purdue, among others.
The Georgia native transferred from St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) to Milton High School (GA) this offseason. As a sophomore, he completed 8/14 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns while rushing ten times for 78 yards and three more scores.
The next step for the Seminoles will be getting Baker on campus this summer to throw in-front of Tokarz, head coach Mike Norvell, and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 390 overall prospect, the No. 29 QB, and the No. 48 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
