FSU Football offers promising WR committed to fellow ACC school

It's no secret that Florida State's wide receiver room was not up to the standard last season. The unit ended up being amongst the worst in the country, struggling to catch the football while not doing much well in the blocking department either. The failures were a big reason that head coach Mike Norvell brought in a new voice to lead the group, hiring Tim Harris Jr. from UCF.
Harris Jr. has been working with the Seminoles to expand the recruiting board this offseason as the program looks to continue adding talent to the roster.
On Tuesday, Florida State extended an offer to 2027 wide receiver Jacob Thomas. The rising junior committed to Pittsburgh on March 1, 2025.
The South Florida native has earned plenty of interest over the last few months, picking up scholarships from Miami, Auburn, Kentucky, and UCF, among others.
Thomas is coming off a promising sophomore season where he totaled 27 receptions for 604 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 22.4 yards per catch and had two games of 100+ yards, including a season-high five catches for 132 yards in a 35-20 victory against Cypress Bay High School on October 4.
The 5-foot-10, 162-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 284 overall prospect, the No. 36 WR, and the No. 39 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to On3.
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 4 in the country according to 247Sports. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Kaneilius Purdy.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Junior Jordan Scott
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
