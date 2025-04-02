Nole Gameday

FSU Football offers promising WR committed to fellow ACC school

A new offer is out on the recruiting trail for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

FSU Athletics
In this story:

It's no secret that Florida State's wide receiver room was not up to the standard last season. The unit ended up being amongst the worst in the country, struggling to catch the football while not doing much well in the blocking department either. The failures were a big reason that head coach Mike Norvell brought in a new voice to lead the group, hiring Tim Harris Jr. from UCF.

Harris Jr. has been working with the Seminoles to expand the recruiting board this offseason as the program looks to continue adding talent to the roster.

On Tuesday, Florida State extended an offer to 2027 wide receiver Jacob Thomas. The rising junior committed to Pittsburgh on March 1, 2025.

READ MORE: FSU Football gets positive news as crucial defender makes unexpected return to practice

The South Florida native has earned plenty of interest over the last few months, picking up scholarships from Miami, Auburn, Kentucky, and UCF, among others.

Thomas is coming off a promising sophomore season where he totaled 27 receptions for 604 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 22.4 yards per catch and had two games of 100+ yards, including a season-high five catches for 132 yards in a 35-20 victory against Cypress Bay High School on October 4.

The 5-foot-10, 162-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 284 overall prospect, the No. 36 WR, and the No. 39 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to On3.

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 4 in the country according to 247Sports. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Kaneilius Purdy.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Junior Hykeem Williams

Junior Jordan Scott

Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

READ MORE: FSU Basketball lands high-level wing in transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting