FSU football gets positive news with surging recruit amid rising pressure
It's hard for Florida State fans to focus or really care about recruiting right now. That's completely understandable considering the results on the field over the last month.
At this point, the Seminoles have to worry about their #Tribe26 falling apart. Earlier this week, Florida State released a statement confirming head coach Mike Norvell will remain with the program, at least until the rest of the season. After that, the administration is expected to evaluate further.
That puts FSU in an awkward spot, especially if the Seminoles ultimately move on from Norvell. The regular season will conclude just days before the Early Signing Period. Without committing to Norvell long-term, it creates questions for recruits and makes it easier for other programs to save them.
In the meantime, Norvell and his coaching staff remained focused on the task at hand. Don't expect the effort to slow down despite questions surrounding the future.
RB Target To Visit FSU For Wake Forest Game
Earlier this month, Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star running back Qwantavius Wiggins when he took a trip to the Pittsburgh game. Though he's been committed to FIU since June, Wiggins has seen his stock grow with a strong start to the fall.
Midway through his senior season, Wiggins has rushed 57 times for 599 yards and 11 touchdowns. It's even more impressive when you consider he's sharing the backfield with four-star running back and Florida commit, Carsyn Baker.
Wiggins plans to return to Tallahassee in the near future. According to his social media, he plans to officially visit Florida State for the upcoming home game against Wake Forest on November 1.
The Seminoles don't hold a running back commitment so it'll be important to make a positive impression. That probably depends on the outcome of the game as another loss would result in a hostile Doak Campbell Stadium.
At this time, Wiggins also has a visit planned to Auburn in late November.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back is regarded as the No. 920 overall prospect, the No. 59 RB, and the No. 98 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
