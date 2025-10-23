FSU football gets positive news with surging recruit amid rising pressure

Nole Gameday

Florida State's coaching staff still has a job to do.

Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
It's hard for Florida State fans to focus or really care about recruiting right now. That's completely understandable considering the results on the field over the last month.

At this point, the Seminoles have to worry about their #Tribe26 falling apart. Earlier this week, Florida State released a statement confirming head coach Mike Norvell will remain with the program, at least until the rest of the season. After that, the administration is expected to evaluate further.

That puts FSU in an awkward spot, especially if the Seminoles ultimately move on from Norvell. The regular season will conclude just days before the Early Signing Period. Without committing to Norvell long-term, it creates questions for recruits and makes it easier for other programs to save them.

In the meantime, Norvell and his coaching staff remained focused on the task at hand. Don't expect the effort to slow down despite questions surrounding the future.

RB Target To Visit FSU For Wake Forest Game

David Johnson
FSU Running Backs Coach David Johnson directs drills during practice Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla. David Johnson 10 / Chasity Maynard/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Earlier this month, Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star running back Qwantavius Wiggins when he took a trip to the Pittsburgh game. Though he's been committed to FIU since June, Wiggins has seen his stock grow with a strong start to the fall.

Midway through his senior season, Wiggins has rushed 57 times for 599 yards and 11 touchdowns. It's even more impressive when you consider he's sharing the backfield with four-star running back and Florida commit, Carsyn Baker.

Wiggins plans to return to Tallahassee in the near future. According to his social media, he plans to officially visit Florida State for the upcoming home game against Wake Forest on November 1.

The Seminoles don't hold a running back commitment so it'll be important to make a positive impression. That probably depends on the outcome of the game as another loss would result in a hostile Doak Campbell Stadium.

At this time, Wiggins also has a visit planned to Auburn in late November.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back is regarded as the No. 920 overall prospect, the No. 59 RB, and the No. 98 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

