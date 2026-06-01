FSU Football Pursuing Son of Former NFL Star

The Florida State Seminoles have focused on expanding their recruiting footprint this offseason, and those efforts are spanning across multiple classes.

With a retooled coaching staff holding the reins in Tallahassee for the second straight year, head coach Mike Norvell is hoping the changes will have a positive effect on and off the field.

READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking

Florida State is already getting an early jump on recruits who will develop into top prospects over the years to come. Longterm relationships could pay off as the Seminoles try to get back on track.

One of the recent offers will ring a bell with anyone who's a football fan.

Florida State Offers Son Of Legendary RB Adrian Peterson

Earlier this month, Florida State extended a scholarship to wide receiver Adrian Peterson Jr., the son of college football and NFL legend, Adrian Peterson.

Peterson Jr. is a member of the 2030 recruiting class, making him a rising freshman at the high school level. Ahead of his first snap at Fort Bend Ridge Point High School this fall, he's already picking up steam across the country.

Florida State joins a list of offers that includes Miami, Baylor, Syracuse, Minnesota, UTSA, and Missouri State. All seven programs have joined Peterson Jr.'s recruitment since March.

At a young age, Peterson Jr. has shown off elite speed. Earlier this year, he put his talents on display on the track, posting a 10.7 100-meter and 22.07 200-meter.

Peterson Jr.'s position at the college level is still to be determined. He has the potential to fit in at running back, wide receiver, or defensive back.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete has yet to be ranked in the 2030 class.

The elder Peterson starred at Oklahoma before lighting up the NFL, setting league and franchise records with the Minnesota Vikings. Peterson was named the NFL MVP in 2012 and was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, along with seven All-Pro nods.

Peterson finished his professional career with 14,918 rushing yards and 120 rushing touchdowns.

Information On Florida State's 2030 Class

Florida State does not hold a pledge in #Tribe30 at this time.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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