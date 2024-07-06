FSU Football Quarterback Commit Signs NIL Deal Ahead Of Junior Season In High School
Over three years have passed since Name, Image, and Likeness was introduced to college football. It's quickly changed the landscape of the sport while allowing players to make the money that they've deserved for decades.
NIL has also trickled its way down to the high school level with over 30 states passing laws that give prep athletes permission to earn money from endorsement deals or other opportunities. In fact, the Sunshine State just gave the green light on Name, Image, and Likeness for high school competitors in June.
On Saturday, one of Florida State's future quarterbacks agreed to his first public NIL deal. Rising junior and four-star signal-caller, Brady Smigiel, has signed with Leaf Trading Cards to a multi-year exclusive trading card deal.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Brady Smigiel to the Leaf family,” Josh Pankow, President of Leaf Trading Cards, said in a release. “Brady’s unparalleled skill and dedication to his sport make him a perfect ambassador for our brand. This exclusive deal allows us to create a unique collection that will not only honor Brady’s legacy but also provide college football fans with exceptional collectibles that capture the essence of his career.”
In two years as a starter for Newbury Park High School, Smigiel has completed 510/825 passes (61.8%) for 7,701 yards with 98 touchdowns to 25 interceptions. He's also rushed 159 times for 234 yards and seven more scores. Smigiel is coming off a season where he passed for 4,222 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while guiding his team to an appearance in the state championship game. He's expected to be even better in 2024.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 53 overall prospect, the No. 5 QB, and the No. 9 recruit in California in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
#Tribe26 ranks No. 1 in the country with five commitments; Smigiel, four-star athlete Darryon Williams, four-star wide receiver Efrem White, and four-star Darryll Bell III.
