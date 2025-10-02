FSU football ramps up effort to flip pass-rusher from fellow ACC school
Florida State's 2026 class continues to sit among the top-15 in the country in the early stages of October.
Recruiting is a 365-day commitment and the Seminoles' coaching staff hasn't slowed down on the trail despite the beginning of the college football season.
READ MORE: FSU football adjusts depth chart before rivalry game against Miami Hurricanes
For the most part, Florida State has stacked up talent on both sides of the ball. However, there are some key positions the Seminoles still need to address, including defensive end.
That has FSU working to flip a trending defender who is committed to a fellow ACC school.
Georgia Tech Commit Chris Carbin To Officially Visit Florida State
Earlier this week, three-star defensive end and Georgia Tech pledge, Chris Carbin, announced his plans to officially visit Florida State for the home game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, October 11.
Carbin committed to Georgia Tech on July 4 and earned an offer from the Seminoles shortly thereafter.
The Georgia native took an unofficial visit to Tallahassee for the win over Alabama on August 30.
During the first five games of his senior season at Hillgrove High School, Carbin has totaled 24 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.
The 6-foot-4, 236-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 720 overall prospect, the No. 68 EDGE, and the No. 81 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 24 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau, and three-star defensive lineman Judah Daniels.
However, all four players are expected to contribute alongside the interior at the college level.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
READ MORE: FSU football plummets in AP Top 25 Poll after shocking defeat
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok