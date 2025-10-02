Nole Gameday

FSU football ramps up effort to flip pass-rusher from fellow ACC school

Defensive end is a priority for the Seminoles in #Tribe26.

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's 2026 class continues to sit among the top-15 in the country in the early stages of October.

Recruiting is a 365-day commitment and the Seminoles' coaching staff hasn't slowed down on the trail despite the beginning of the college football season.

For the most part, Florida State has stacked up talent on both sides of the ball. However, there are some key positions the Seminoles still need to address, including defensive end.

That has FSU working to flip a trending defender who is committed to a fellow ACC school.

Georgia Tech Commit Chris Carbin To Officially Visit Florida State

Terrance Knighton
FSU Athletics

Earlier this week, three-star defensive end and Georgia Tech pledge, Chris Carbin, announced his plans to officially visit Florida State for the home game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, October 11.

Carbin committed to Georgia Tech on July 4 and earned an offer from the Seminoles shortly thereafter.

The Georgia native took an unofficial visit to Tallahassee for the win over Alabama on August 30.

During the first five games of his senior season at Hillgrove High School, Carbin has totaled 24 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.

The 6-foot-4, 236-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 720 overall prospect, the No. 68 EDGE, and the No. 81 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 24 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau, and three-star defensive lineman Judah Daniels.

However, all four players are expected to contribute alongside the interior at the college level.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

