FSU football staff issues new offer to rising recruit
Florida State filled out the bulk of its 2026 recruiting class throughout the summer.
Entering the fall, the Seminoles are in a good spot, sitting among the top-15 in the country while evaluating the potential final additions to #Tribe26.
There are a few positions that Florida State still needs to address, such as defensive end, offensive tackle, and running back.
After landing four-star linebacker Izayia Williams in August, Florida State has three verbal commitments at the position. That isn't stopping the coaching staff from continuing to explore other options.
FSU Extends New Scholarship To In-State Defender
On Friday evening, FSU offered a scholarship to three-star linebacker Jacob Curry, who referred to head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White when revealing the news on social media.
Norvell attended part of Curry's game against St. Augustine High School.
Curry has visited Florida State a few times throughout his recruitment. The Seminoles will be looking to get him back in Tallahassee in the near future.
The Florida native was previously committed to Northwestern. He has an upcoming official visit planned to Oklahoma.
In recent months, Curry has added offers from Ohio State, Baylor, and the Sooners.
Through the first four games of his senior season at Nease High School, Curry has totaled 38 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, two pass deflections, and one blocked punt.
The 6-foot-1, 208-pound defender is regarded as the No. 411 overall prospect, the No. 3 S, and the No. 56 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 23 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star linebacker Izayia Williams, three-star linebacker Karon Maycock, and three-star linebacker Noah LaVallee.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
