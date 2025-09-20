Nole Gameday

FSU football staff issues new offer to rising recruit

The Seminoles are targeting a late addition to #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Florida State filled out the bulk of its 2026 recruiting class throughout the summer.

Entering the fall, the Seminoles are in a good spot, sitting among the top-15 in the country while evaluating the potential final additions to #Tribe26.

There are a few positions that Florida State still needs to address, such as defensive end, offensive tackle, and running back.

After landing four-star linebacker Izayia Williams in August, Florida State has three verbal commitments at the position. That isn't stopping the coaching staff from continuing to explore other options.

FSU Extends New Scholarship To In-State Defender

Mike Norvell
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, FSU offered a scholarship to three-star linebacker Jacob Curry, who referred to head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White when revealing the news on social media.

Norvell attended part of Curry's game against St. Augustine High School.

Curry has visited Florida State a few times throughout his recruitment. The Seminoles will be looking to get him back in Tallahassee in the near future.

The Florida native was previously committed to Northwestern. He has an upcoming official visit planned to Oklahoma.

In recent months, Curry has added offers from Ohio State, Baylor, and the Sooners.

Through the first four games of his senior season at Nease High School, Curry has totaled 38 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, two pass deflections, and one blocked punt.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound defender is regarded as the No. 411 overall prospect, the No. 3 S, and the No. 56 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 23 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star linebacker Izayia Williams, three-star linebacker Karon Maycock, and three-star linebacker Noah LaVallee.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

