Florida State targets son of ex-Dallas Cowboys standout in new offer
Florida State's coaching has been putting out a ton of new scholarship offers since the calendar flipped to 2025.
Obviously, the Seminoles are focused on building out #Tribe26 but the coaching staff is keeping an eye on the future as well.
Earlier this week, FSU added a new recruit with NFL ties to its board. Position coach Herb Hand has extended an offer to rising sophomore and 2028 offensive lineman, George Selvie III.
Selvie III is the younger son of former USF star Georgie Selvie, who spent six seasons at the professional level. Selvie was named to the Bulls' Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.
Coincidentally enough, the elder Selvie played against Florida State during his final season at USF in 2009. He totaled four tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack as the Bulls upset the Seminoles in Doak Campbell Stadium, 17-7.
Selvie went on to be selected in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent time with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants.
The Florida native put forth a career year with the Cowboys in 2013. He started in all 16 games, recording 37 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection. Overall, Selvie racked up 143 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections in 80 appearances.
Going back to Selvie III, the 2028 prospect is obviously very early on as a recruit. Still, he already stands at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds and holds offers from programs such as USF, Louisville, Arizona, Wake Forest, and Syracuse, among others.
Selvie III is not yet ranked in the 2028 class by 247Sports. He'll have a chance to develop into a blue-chip recruit by the time everything is said and done.
Florida State has yet to add a commitment in its 2028 class.
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
