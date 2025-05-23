FSU Football targets unique recruit with surprise offer
Florida State is making another move on the recruiting trail in the latter stages of May. The Seminoles are targeting a new name with an interesting skill set.
As the summer approaches, FSU's #Tribe26 class sits outside of the top-25. The coaching staff is looking to change that over the next few months.
On Thursday evening, Florida State extended a scholarship to rising senior and 2026 athlete, Ashton Dawson, who referenced offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen when revealing the news on social media.
Dawson primarily plays along the defensive front at the prep level. However, the Seminoles believe he can make the move to the other side of the ball once he gets to college. According to Noles247's Zach Blostein, Florida State is recruiting Dawson as a fullback.
As a junior, Dawson totaled 103 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one blocked field goal on defense. On the other side of the ball, he rushed two times for 24 yards and two touchdowns while catching two passes for 15 yards and another score.
Dawson has some interesting skill set but this also says a lot about how Florida State plans to operate its offense. The Seminoles did occasionally use DJ Lundy, who primarily played linebacker, at fullback in 2022-23. Head coach Mike Norvell's wrinkle paid off as Lundy rushed four times for three yards and three touchdowns and caught a pass for a touchdown.
The rising senior holds offers from Arkansas, Troy Grambling State, and Jackson State. Florida State will likely try to get Dawson in for an official visit in June.
The 6-foot-2, 285-pound athlete is not yet ranked in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles hold nine verbal commitments in their 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country according to 247Sports.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
