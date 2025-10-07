FSU football turning up pursuit of intriguing new recruit
Florida State's 2026 class is filled with talent on both sides of the ball. However, the Seminoles are still lacking at a few positions.
Considering the struggle to generate a pass-rush so far this fall, strengthening the defensive end room is a major priority. To this point of the recruiting cycle, the Seminoles haven't landed any commitments at the position, missing out on all of their top targets.
READ MORE: FSU QB Tommy Castellanos takes blame for loss to Miami Hurricanes
That has Florida State continuing its efforts to expand the board.
FSU Offers Three-Star DE, USF Commit Jaemin Pinckney
The morning after the loss to Miami, the Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to three-star defensive end Jaemin Pinckney. The fast-rising senior has been committed to USF since June. Pinckney referred to defensive line coach Terrance Knighton when sharing the news on social media.
The South Carolina native was in the stands to watch Florida State's game against the Hurricanes.
Pinckney recorded four sacks in back-to-back games earlier in his senior season. He's someone the Seminoles have evaluated for quite some time.
Though he remains pledged to USF, Florida State will likely try to bring Pinckney back to campus for an official visit before the Early Signing Period.
The 6-foot-5, 217-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 949 overall prospect, the No. 87 EDGE, and the No. 16 recruit in South Carolina in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
READ MORE: FSU football surprisingly stays ranked in the latest AP Poll top 25
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok