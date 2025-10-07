Nole Gameday

FSU football turning up pursuit of intriguing new recruit

The Florida State Seminoles are turning their attention to a new prospect.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Florida State's 2026 class is filled with talent on both sides of the ball. However, the Seminoles are still lacking at a few positions.

Considering the struggle to generate a pass-rush so far this fall, strengthening the defensive end room is a major priority. To this point of the recruiting cycle, the Seminoles haven't landed any commitments at the position, missing out on all of their top targets.

That has Florida State continuing its efforts to expand the board.

FSU Offers Three-Star DE, USF Commit Jaemin Pinckney

Terrance Knighton
FSU Athletics

The morning after the loss to Miami, the Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to three-star defensive end Jaemin Pinckney. The fast-rising senior has been committed to USF since June. Pinckney referred to defensive line coach Terrance Knighton when sharing the news on social media.

The South Carolina native was in the stands to watch Florida State's game against the Hurricanes.

Pinckney recorded four sacks in back-to-back games earlier in his senior season. He's someone the Seminoles have evaluated for quite some time.

Though he remains pledged to USF, Florida State will likely try to bring Pinckney back to campus for an official visit before the Early Signing Period.

The 6-foot-5, 217-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 949 overall prospect, the No. 87 EDGE, and the No. 16 recruit in South Carolina in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

