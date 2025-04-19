High-ceiling tight end locks in official visit to FSU Football
Florida State's recruiting board is becoming clearer and clearer as the spring winds down. The Seminoles are just a few weeks from beginning a crucial period of summer official visits.
With schools now allowed to host unlimited official visits, May and June will be busy in Tallahassee.
On Friday, three-star tight end DJ Howerton announced his plans to officially visit Florida State from June 16-18. The date could change but regardless, the Seminoles will get the talented prospect back on campus this summer.
Howerton is also expected to take trips to Rutgers, NC State, and Florida. He previously took an unofficial visit to Florida State on April 11.
The North Carolina native is coming off a junior season where he caught 17 passes for 297 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 17.5 yards per catch. Howerton recorded a season-high two receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown in a 42-14 victory against Northern Guilford High School on November 1.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 865 overall prospect, the No. 42 TE, and the No. 35 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 19 in the country.
The Seminoles have a deep group of options at tight end. It's a possibility they make two additions to the room through the prep class.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
