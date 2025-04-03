Massive four-star athlete sets commitment date with FSU Football in the running
Florida State is in the running for one of the top tight ends in the 2026 class. The Seminoles have been a consistent suitor for four-star athlete Heze Kent since offering him a scholarship over a year ago.
Kent isn't your typical tight end as he's 6-foot-5, 300 pounds. For FSU fans, picture an even bigger version of Markeston Douglas, who is a jumbo athlete himself.
Regardless, the Seminoles are confident in Kent's abilities as a skill player at the next level and it's a big reason they're high on his list. Earlier this week, Kent announced he was locking in a commitment date of July 12.
Ahead of his decision, Kent will be narrowing his focus down to six schools; Florida State, Miami, Florida, Texas, Alabama, and Georgia Tech.
Kent was in Tallahassee last month for Legacy Recruiting Weekend. He's already scheduled an official visit with the Seminoles this summer that will take place June 20-22. As of now, FSU will have the opportunity to make the final impression before Kent goes public with his choice.
During his junior season at Brunswick High School, Kent caught 41 passes for 983 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing 32 times for 211 yards and eight more scores. He reeled in a season-high five receptions for 303 yards and one touchdown in a 42-14 playoff loss to Coffee High School on November 2.
The Georgia native also plays basketball at the prep level. So far this winter, he's averaging 17.2 points per game, 14.4 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game, 1.3 steals per game, and 1.5 blocks per game. Clearly, Kent knows how to use his size to his advantage in multiple sports.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 160 overall prospect, the No. 13 OT, and the No. 17 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
