Massive offensive lineman Jakobe Green is FSU's latest addition to #Tribe26
Florida State is surging on the recruiting trail with the summer in full swing in Tallahassee. After sitting outside the top-30 in the class rankings earlier this month, the Seminoles now find themselves threatening to break into the top-10 after landing ten commitments in the last 15 days.
The good news continued on Tuesday as the Seminoles picked up their third pledge in roughly 24 hours. Three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green has committed to Florida State after recently re-opening his recruitment.
Green was at Florida State for an official visit a few weeks ago. He made the trek to Mississippi State this past weekend, the program he was originally pledged to since February.
A relatively new target, the Seminoles offered Green a scholarship back in late May. It didn't take long for him to set up a trip to campus. Green is a local prospect who is spending his senior season at Gadsden County High School. He played at Niceville High School last year, the same prep program that produced standout cornerback and top-100 NFL Draft pick, Azareye'h Thomas.
Green also held offers from Florida, Miami, Boston College, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, and UCF, among others. He projects to play along the interior at the college level.
The 6-foot-3, 335-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 572 overall prospect, the No. 50 IOL, and the No. 82 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
With the addition of Green, Florida State holds 18 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 10 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata and international recruit Luke Francis.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
