Massive offensive lineman Jakobe Green is FSU's latest addition to #Tribe26

The Seminoles have secured their third commitment in less than 24 hours.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures towards the crowd after the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida State is surging on the recruiting trail with the summer in full swing in Tallahassee. After sitting outside the top-30 in the class rankings earlier this month, the Seminoles now find themselves threatening to break into the top-10 after landing ten commitments in the last 15 days.

The good news continued on Tuesday as the Seminoles picked up their third pledge in roughly 24 hours. Three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green has committed to Florida State after recently re-opening his recruitment.

Green was at Florida State for an official visit a few weeks ago. He made the trek to Mississippi State this past weekend, the program he was originally pledged to since February.

A relatively new target, the Seminoles offered Green a scholarship back in late May. It didn't take long for him to set up a trip to campus. Green is a local prospect who is spending his senior season at Gadsden County High School. He played at Niceville High School last year, the same prep program that produced standout cornerback and top-100 NFL Draft pick, Azareye'h Thomas.

Green also held offers from Florida, Miami, Boston College, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, and UCF, among others. He projects to play along the interior at the college level.

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 572 overall prospect, the No. 50 IOL, and the No. 82 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

With the addition of Green, Florida State holds 18 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 10 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata and international recruit Luke Francis.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

OL Luke Francis

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage.

