Miami Hurricanes land talented recruit over FSU Football

The Seminoles miss out on an in-state recruit to one of their top rivals.

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State has added a couple of pieces to its 2026 recruiting class as the spring begins to wind down. With that being said, the Seminoles aren't going to be able to come out on top in every recruitment, it's just not possible with boards expanding to sizes larger than ever before.

On Wednesday evening, three-star offensive lineman JJ Sparks announced he was committing to the Miami Hurricanes over Florida State. Sparks made his decision following a multi-day visit to Miami.

Sparks was recently in Tallahassee for Legacy Recruiting Weekend and he visited Florida State for a junior day in January. He has an official visit set up to the Seminoles this summer so it'll be worth watching to see if he follows through with that trip.

As we all know, verbal commitments mean less than nothing in the wild west of college football.

The Florida native spent his junior season as the starting left guard for The Bolles School. His squad went 10-2 and made a run into the state playoffs.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 805 overall prospect, the No. 71 IOL, and the No. 108 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

