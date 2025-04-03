Miami Hurricanes land talented recruit over FSU Football
Florida State has added a couple of pieces to its 2026 recruiting class as the spring begins to wind down. With that being said, the Seminoles aren't going to be able to come out on top in every recruitment, it's just not possible with boards expanding to sizes larger than ever before.
On Wednesday evening, three-star offensive lineman JJ Sparks announced he was committing to the Miami Hurricanes over Florida State. Sparks made his decision following a multi-day visit to Miami.
Sparks was recently in Tallahassee for Legacy Recruiting Weekend and he visited Florida State for a junior day in January. He has an official visit set up to the Seminoles this summer so it'll be worth watching to see if he follows through with that trip.
As we all know, verbal commitments mean less than nothing in the wild west of college football.
The Florida native spent his junior season as the starting left guard for The Bolles School. His squad went 10-2 and made a run into the state playoffs.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 805 overall prospect, the No. 71 IOL, and the No. 108 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
