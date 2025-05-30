Nole Gameday

Momentum shifting to Florida State in five-star quarterback’s recruitment

The Seminoles could be in the sweepstakes for another highly sought-after field general after moving on from Brady Smigiel.

Jackson Bakich

Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles have been looking to beef up their high school class, especially at the quarterback position, since the program moved on from four-star QB Brady Smigiel.

Smigiel recently committed to Michigan.

However, as NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis pointed out, FSU tested the waters by offering five-star Keisean Henderson, four-star Bowe Bentley, and four-star Landon Duckworth.

Henderson appears to be intrigued, as On3's Steve Wiltfong reports he will take an official visit to Tallahassee in June. The Seminoles appear to have the best shot at flipping him from Houston.

"Florida State's the program that, right now, I'm probably watching the most is one that, if you're talking about Keisean Henderson flipping, I think that the Seminoles is a program that has created some intrigue with him, with the relationship with Tony Tokarz and what Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have been able to do at the position the success that they had two seasons ago with Jordan Travis and the environment around the program," began Wiltfong. "I think that Florida State has put themselves in position, and I'm expecting him to take an official visit to Tallahassee in June."

The college football insider continued, addressing the notion that the Spring, Texas, class of 2026 recruit is committed to Houston and has expressed a desire to stay in the Lone Star State, but is seemingly warming up to the idea of going to school in Tallahassee.

"He's been very adamant about Houston and being local and the love he has for Coach Fritz and that program," Wiltfong said. "But this is recruiting, man, and you're a five-star quarterback, and you have an opportunity to go out and see some other schools and compare and contrast. And Florida State is a program that is one that seems to have given him reason to want to go take a look and learn more about the Seminoles as he continues to work through his process."

The early signing period for class of '26 recruits begins December 4.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?

Senior Tommy Castellanos

Junior Jaylen King

Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn

Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant

Freshman Kevin Sperry

Freshman Gavin Markey

