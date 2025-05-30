Momentum shifting to Florida State in five-star quarterback’s recruitment
The Florida State Seminoles have been looking to beef up their high school class, especially at the quarterback position, since the program moved on from four-star QB Brady Smigiel.
READ MORE: Kickoff times set for four key 2025 Florida State football games
Smigiel recently committed to Michigan.
However, as NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis pointed out, FSU tested the waters by offering five-star Keisean Henderson, four-star Bowe Bentley, and four-star Landon Duckworth.
Henderson appears to be intrigued, as On3's Steve Wiltfong reports he will take an official visit to Tallahassee in June. The Seminoles appear to have the best shot at flipping him from Houston.
"Florida State's the program that, right now, I'm probably watching the most is one that, if you're talking about Keisean Henderson flipping, I think that the Seminoles is a program that has created some intrigue with him, with the relationship with Tony Tokarz and what Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have been able to do at the position the success that they had two seasons ago with Jordan Travis and the environment around the program," began Wiltfong. "I think that Florida State has put themselves in position, and I'm expecting him to take an official visit to Tallahassee in June."
The college football insider continued, addressing the notion that the Spring, Texas, class of 2026 recruit is committed to Houston and has expressed a desire to stay in the Lone Star State, but is seemingly warming up to the idea of going to school in Tallahassee.
"He's been very adamant about Houston and being local and the love he has for Coach Fritz and that program," Wiltfong said. "But this is recruiting, man, and you're a five-star quarterback, and you have an opportunity to go out and see some other schools and compare and contrast. And Florida State is a program that is one that seems to have given him reason to want to go take a look and learn more about the Seminoles as he continues to work through his process."
The early signing period for class of '26 recruits begins December 4.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok