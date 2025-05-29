Florida State lands official visit from elite five-star QB
Florida State has spent the past five months searching for a quarterback to lead #Tribe26. In late January, the Seminoles and four-star signal-caller Brady Smigiel parted ways, with a large part of that decision revolving around head coach Mike Norvell bringing offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn to Tallahassee.
Earlier this year, FSU put out a trio of offers to five-star Keisean Henderson, four-star Bowe Bentley, and four-star Landon Duckworth. Bentley has since eliminated the Seminoles but Oklahoma pledge and four-star, Jaden O'Neal, has entered the picture.
Ahead of a round of official visits, O'Neal and Duckworth appear to be the most realistic options for Florida State.
However, there has been a new development on the quarterback front for the Seminoles. According to On3's Steve Wiltong, Henderson has locked in an official visit to Florida State for June 9-11. Up until this point, Henderson hadn't shown much mutual interest.
The Texas native hasn't visited FSU this offseason. He's been committed to Houston since May of 2024. It won't be an easy task for the Seminoles to flip Henderson from the Cougars. With that being said, they'll have an opportunity to pull off a homerun in a few weeks.
As a junior, Henderson completed 175/263 passes for 2,689 yards and 25 touchdowns. He added 341 yards and seven scores on the ground. Henderson participated in the Navy All-American Bowl and was named the MVP of the game after completing 3/5 passes for 148 yards and a 91-yard touchdown.
Henderson projects to be an excellent fit for Malzahn's offense. He's got the type of skill set that Florida State is looking to add to its quarterback room.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 3 overall prospect, the No. 2 QB, and the No. 1 recruit in Texas in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a quarterback to the fold.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
