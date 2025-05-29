Nole Gameday

Florida State lands official visit from elite five-star QB

A big update for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State has spent the past five months searching for a quarterback to lead #Tribe26. In late January, the Seminoles and four-star signal-caller Brady Smigiel parted ways, with a large part of that decision revolving around head coach Mike Norvell bringing offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn to Tallahassee.

Earlier this year, FSU put out a trio of offers to five-star Keisean Henderson, four-star Bowe Bentley, and four-star Landon Duckworth. Bentley has since eliminated the Seminoles but Oklahoma pledge and four-star, Jaden O'Neal, has entered the picture.

Ahead of a round of official visits, O'Neal and Duckworth appear to be the most realistic options for Florida State.

READ MORE: Kickoff times set for four key 2025 Florida State football games

However, there has been a new development on the quarterback front for the Seminoles. According to On3's Steve Wiltong, Henderson has locked in an official visit to Florida State for June 9-11. Up until this point, Henderson hadn't shown much mutual interest.

The Texas native hasn't visited FSU this offseason. He's been committed to Houston since May of 2024. It won't be an easy task for the Seminoles to flip Henderson from the Cougars. With that being said, they'll have an opportunity to pull off a homerun in a few weeks.

As a junior, Henderson completed 175/263 passes for 2,689 yards and 25 touchdowns. He added 341 yards and seven scores on the ground. Henderson participated in the Navy All-American Bowl and was named the MVP of the game after completing 3/5 passes for 148 yards and a 91-yard touchdown.

Henderson projects to be an excellent fit for Malzahn's offense. He's got the type of skill set that Florida State is looking to add to its quarterback room.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 3 overall prospect, the No. 2 QB, and the No. 1 recruit in Texas in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a quarterback to the fold.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?

Senior Tommy Castellanos

Junior Jaylen King

Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn

Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant

Freshman Kevin Sperry

Freshman Gavin Markey

READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting