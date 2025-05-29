Mike Norvell makes video game debut in EA Sports College Football 26
It may still be the offseason across the college football landscape but the virtual gridiron never slows down.
After returning to the space last year with one of the most popular video games in recent years, EA Sports will continue its roll-out with College Football 26 set to release on July 10.
For the first time in over a decade, Florida State fans were able to build their dream dynasty while playing inside Doak Campbell Stadium to the raucous cry of the War Chant. Not to mention, real-life rosters with actual players included and updates throughout the season, depending on team and individual performance.
The game will only continue to feel more real in 2025 as coaches across the country will appear in the upcoming addition.
Among the participants are two of Florida State's coaches; head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White. This will mark both of their debuts in the virtual world.
Offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn was not included in FSU's announcement on Thursday. It's possible he could be added at a later date. Though, it is worth noting that many programs only had head coaches, not coordinators, included in their respective releases.
Norvell is entering his sixth year at Florida State. The Seminoles went 23-4 and won an ACC Championship in 2022-23 but are coming off a 2-10 campaign, one of the most disappointing in program history.
After firing Adam Fuller in November, Norvell tabbed White to lead the defense, bringing him over from Nebraska. White is a two-time Broyles Award nominee and produced a top-25 total defense in four consecutive seasons during his time at Nebraska and Syracuse.
Florida State fans can get an early shot at turning around the program this summer. Those who preorder the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle will get access on July 7 - three days prior to the official release date.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 at 3:30 p.m. - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 p.m. - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
