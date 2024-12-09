'Mr. Georgia Football' ... FSU 2025 Signee Takes Home Prestigious Award
The Florida State Seminoles currently have the No. 20 recruiting class in the country following the Early SIgning Period and ended it with multiple surprises along the way. After losing four-star running back Byron Louis to the Florida Gators, the 'Noles were able to replace that loss with an upgrade when they flipped talented Georgia commit running back Ousmane Kromah from the Bulldogs.
READ MORE: Florida State Tight End Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Kromah came in as the icing on the cake for what ended up being a strong close for the Seminoles. The 6'0'', 205-pound running back rushed 152 times for 1,290 yards and 15 touchdowns his senior year at Lee County, so it was no surprise that he was named 2024 Mr. Georgia Football at the end of the year.
Despite Florida State's loss of running back Lawrance Toafili, the elite prospect out of Leesburg, GA, will be joining a talented backfield. With players like Roydell Williams, Caziah Holmes, Kam Davis, Micahi Danzy, Sam Singleton, and Jaylin Lucas eligible to return, there will be fierce competition however, head coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson have used the "by-committee" approach during his time in Tallahassee so there is a chance Kromah could see action early on.
Kromah had seven games of 100+ yards on the ground during his senior year and was ranked as the No. 73 overall prospect, the No. 4 RB, and the No. 10 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class.
With the last window of the 2024 NCAA Transfer Portal open, there is no telling what the roster will look like heading into 2025 but FSU fans will welcome Mr. Georgia Football in garnet and gold on the sideline next fall.
READ MORE: Top Quarterback Transfer Eyeing Visit To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Hires New Offensive Line Coach Away From UCF
• Coveted Transfer Portal EDGE Defender Lists Florida State In Top-3 Schools
• Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Florida State Wide Receiver Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal