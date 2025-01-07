New Florida State Safeties Coach Visits Talented Defensive Back Commitment
The dead period is over and college coaches can now get back on the road to meet with prospective recruits in person. This is an important period for Florida State as the program has multiple new staff members who have to establish relationships with top targets and prospects who are already pledged to the Seminoles.
On Monday, safeties coach Evan Cooper traveled down to South Florida to meet with three-star safety commitment Tedarius Hughes. It was an important introduction as Cooper is slated to be Hughes' position coach at the college level, along with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.
Cooper officially joined the Seminoles on December 7. He worked with defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton at Nebraska in 2023. Cooper is a Miami, FL, native and he attended American Heritage High School so he has strong ties to the area.
Hughes has been committed to Florida State since August when he chose the program over Louisville and Syracuse. Miami is making him a priority as well as head coach Mario Cristobal, wide receivers coach Kevin Beard, and defensive backs coach Chevis Johnson also dropped by to meet with the lengthy defender at the beginning of the week.
Even though he's pledged to the Seminoles, the next step for FSU is to get Hughes back on campus. He visited Miami twice during the season but hasn't been in Tallahassee since the summer. Florida State will have to stave off the Hurricanes, among other suitors, to keep Hughes in the fold.
The Florida native is coming off a junior season where he starred in every phase of the game. Hughes totaled 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and two interceptions, one of which he returned 40 yards for a touchdown, on defense. He added 12 catches for 187 yards and five touchdowns on offense while also returning nine punts for 175 yards (19.4 yards per return).
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 460 overall prospect, the No. 39 S, and the No. 69 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports. Hughes has a reported 78-inch wing span.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 7 in the country. The haul includes Hughes, four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, four-star wide receiver Efrem White, four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams, three-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne.
