No. 1 offensive lineman trims recruitment to 4 schools, FSU Football makes the cut
Florida State is a final contender for one of the very best prospects in the 2026 class.
On Friday, five-star recruit and No. 1 offensive lineman, Lamar Brown, announced he was trimming his recruitment down to four programs. Florida State made the cut alongside LSU, Texas A&M, and Miami.
The Seminoles have firmly entered the picture over the last few months after hiring offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand. Brown built a bond with the two coaches when they previously worked at UCF. Those relationships have benefited FSU in its pursuit.
Brown plans to make his commitment on July 4 after a round of summer official visits. He'll be at Florida State from June 6-8 followed by trips to LSU and Texas A&M.
The Louisiana native starts at right tackle for University Lab in Baton Rouge but he's expected to move inside at the college level. He was recently named a MaxPreps High School Football Junior All-America second-team selection. Brown earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-America first-team honors and MaxPreps Freshman All-America second-team honors.
Brown also competes in track and field. He was the state 3A shot put champion as a sophomore and placed fourth at regionals in the discus.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 15 overall prospect, the No. 1 IOL, and the No. 1 recruit in Louisiana in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and are in contention for multiple other offensive linemen.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
