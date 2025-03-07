Nole Gameday

No. 1 offensive lineman trims recruitment to 4 schools, FSU Football makes the cut

Relationships have the Seminoles sitting in a solid position for the top recruit.

Dustin Lewis

Lamar Brown/Twitter
In this story:

Florida State is a final contender for one of the very best prospects in the 2026 class.

On Friday, five-star recruit and No. 1 offensive lineman, Lamar Brown, announced he was trimming his recruitment down to four programs. Florida State made the cut alongside LSU, Texas A&M, and Miami.

The Seminoles have firmly entered the picture over the last few months after hiring offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand. Brown built a bond with the two coaches when they previously worked at UCF. Those relationships have benefited FSU in its pursuit.

Brown plans to make his commitment on July 4 after a round of summer official visits. He'll be at Florida State from June 6-8 followed by trips to LSU and Texas A&M.

The Louisiana native starts at right tackle for University Lab in Baton Rouge but he's expected to move inside at the college level. He was recently named a MaxPreps High School Football Junior All-America second-team selection. Brown earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-America first-team honors and MaxPreps Freshman All-America second-team honors.

Brown also competes in track and field. He was the state 3A shot put champion as a sophomore and placed fourth at regionals in the discus.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 15 overall prospect, the No. 1 IOL, and the No. 1 recruit in Louisiana in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and are in contention for multiple other offensive linemen.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

