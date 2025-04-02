Prized ACC commitment will still visit FSU Football despite pledge elsewhere
Florida State got disappointing news a few days ago when three-star defensive end Kamron Wilson announced he was committing to Syracuse. Wilson made his decision following an unofficial visit to get a closer look at the Orange.
Still, the move came as a blow to the Seminoles, who hosted Wilson for Legacy Recruiting Weekend last month after offering him a scholarship in February. Florida State seemed to be in a good spot for Wilson prior to his pledge to Syracuse and it doesn't look like the coaching staff is going to slow down with their pursuit.
On Wednesday, Wilson revealed that he still plans to officially visit Florida State this summer from June 20-22. That will be an important date for the Seminoles as this recruitment feels like it's far from over.
Wilson had a breakout junior season at Miami Southridge High School, racking up 118 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Wilson had five games of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 40-8 victory against Edison High School on October 5.
The Florida native was honored for his performance as a first-team All-Dade selection by the Miami Herald and a first-team 6A all-star selection by FloridaHSFootball. He's still growing into his frame but his high ceiling could blossom him into a blue-chip recruit before his senior season is over.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 552 overall prospect, the No. 49 EDGE, and the No. 82 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
